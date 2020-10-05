Doyle had one reception for 12 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over Chicago.

With injuries at wide receiver (Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman on IR), the Colts utilized three tight ends in the passing game against the Bears. Mo Alie-Cox was a starter in a two-TE set with Doyle. Alie-Cox played 33 of the offense's 72 snaps with Doyle playing 45 snaps and Trey Burton playing 36 snaps. It was thought Doyle would have a large profile in the Indy offense, but he has just four receptions and five targets in three games.