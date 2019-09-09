Colts' Jack Doyle: Just one reception Sunday
Doyle had one reception for 20 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Doyle played 43 snaps on offense compared to Eric Ebron's 25 snaps, but Ebron had three targets (one reception for eight yards) including not being able to pull in a catch in the end zone. It looks like neither tight end will be targeted enough in the passing game for viable fantasy value in most leagues, but it looks like Doyle will repeat last year's pattern of getting more snaps than Ebron if fewer quality targets.
