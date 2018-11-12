Doyle had three receptions for 36 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

After Doyle had six receptions and seven targets last week in his first game back after missing five games due to a hip injury, it looked like he would dominate the targets at tight end. His performance was underwhelming and paled in comparison to Eric Ebron's three-touchdown performance. However, it's worth noting that Ebron played just 21 snaps on offense while Doyle played 48 snaps. Ebron had a similar number of targets.