Doyle had three receptions for 49 yards on four targets in Sunday's 27-20 loss at Jacksonville.

Doyle's fantasy stats could have been much better, but quarterback Philip Rivers just barely overthrew Doyle on a touchdown target. Still, Doyle wasn't a main option for Rivers, who has focused on tight ends in the past, as he was fifth on the team in targets. Doyle did play on 54 of the offense's 74 snaps and stayed in to block on just two passing plays, which bodes well for increased usage in the passing game going forward.