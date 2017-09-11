Colts' Jack Doyle: Just two receptions in loss
Doyle had two receptions for 41 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
On a day when the Colts were awful at quarterback and completed just 11 passes, Doyle at least showed a spark with two big receptions. He'll remain a primary target in the passing game, but may not produce many results until Andrew Luck returns from a shoulder injury.
