Doyle had two receptions for 41 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

On a day when the Colts were awful at quarterback and completed just 11 passes, Doyle at least showed a spark with two big receptions. He'll remain a primary target in the passing game, but may not produce many results until Andrew Luck returns from a shoulder injury.

