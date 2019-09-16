Doyle had two receptions for 21 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Doyle again played more snaps (49) on offense than Eric Ebron (33) and went out for more passes, but Ebron had more targets (four) and a touchdown reception. Unless the Indy passing offense becomes more prolific under Jacoby Brissett, Doyle isn't going to get enough targets to be an impact tight end in most formats.