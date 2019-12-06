Colts' Jack Doyle: Lands three-year extension
Doyle signed a three-year contract extension with the Colts on Friday.
The team didn't officially announce the financial terms of Doyle's new deal, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the tight end is due more than $21 million in new money, with undisclosed incentives potentially pushing the value of the contract up to $24 million. With Doyle locked up through the 2022 season, the Colts will most likely move on from fellow tight end Eric Ebron (ankles), who is set to become a free agent this spring. Ebron has bounced back from an injury shortened 2018 campaign to play in all 12 of the Colts' games to date, recording 36 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns in those contests.
