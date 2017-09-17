Colts' Jack Doyle: Leading receiver in Week 2
Doyle caught all eight of his targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 16-13 overtime loss to Arizona.
Doyle was quarterback Jacoby Brissett's favorite target early on, catching four of his seven first-half completions while nobody else got more than one. While Brissett got more options involved after halftime, Doyle still finished well ahead of the pack with T.Y. Hilton coming a distant second in both receptions (four) and receiving yards (49). The tight end's pass-catching ability makes him a reliable option regardless of who starts under center.
