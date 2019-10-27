Doyle caught four of five passes for 61 yards during Sunday's 15-13 win over Denver. He fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.

In what was a defensive slugfest, Doyle ended up being a difference-maker, leading the Colts with 61 receiving yards, his highest total of the season. Doyle has been a solid underneath contributor for Indy with at least three catches in five consecutive games, but his 10.0 yards per catch and one touchdown on the season probably make him less valuable for fantasy purposes than he is for his team. Next up is a middle-of-the-road Steelers pass defense.