site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-jack-doyle-leaves-with-pair-of-injuries | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Jack Doyle: Leaves with pair of injuries
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Doyle exited Saturday's game at Arizona in the first half due to ankle and knee injuries, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Doyle wasn't targeted prior to his departure. Deemed doubtful to return, the Colts likely will play out the rest of the contest with Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson at tight end.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read