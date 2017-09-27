Colts' Jack Doyle: Limited with foot injury
Doyle was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.
Doyle caught just two passes and fumbled once in Sunday's 31-28 win over Cleveland, but there was nothing to suggest he was impacted by a significant injury, considering he played every offensive snap. His ability to practice Wednesday -- even in a limited capacity -- suggests he's on track to play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
