Play

Doyle was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury.

Doyle caught just two passes and fumbled once in Sunday's 31-28 win over Cleveland, but there was nothing to suggest he was impacted by a significant injury, considering he played every offensive snap. His ability to practice Wednesday -- even in a limited capacity -- suggests he's on track to play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories