Doyle secured his only target for nine yards in the Colts' 19-17 preseason win over the Seahawks on Thursday.

The veteran tight end connected with Andrew Luck on the latter's final completion of the night. Doyle is facing some competition from offseason acquisition Eric Ebron, although Ebron did not log any snaps Thursday. Following a breakout 59-reception, 584-yard, five touchdown effort in 2016 with Luck at the helm, Doyle took it to the next level last season (80-690-4) while arguably serving as Jacoby Brissett's most trusted target. Considering the major upgrade a healthy Luck represents, Doyle could be in for new career highs across the board if he can prevent Ebron from making too much of a dent into his opportunities.