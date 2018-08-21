Doyle caught two of four targets for 32 yards in Monday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Doyle, Chester Rogers and Eric Ebron each drew four targets in the first half, sharing the team lead before scrubs took over. Doyle got all of his chances from Andrew Luck, while Ebron saw two targets apiece from Luck and Jacoby Brissett. It increasingly seems likely that Ebron gets most of his playing time in two-TE formations, rather than posing any threat to Doyle's every-down role. The 28-year-old averaged 5.3 catches, 7.1 targets and 60.6 offensive snaps per game last season, ranking top five among tight ends in each category.