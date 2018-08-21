Colts' Jack Doyle: Looks ready for season
Doyle caught two of four targets for 32 yards in Monday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Doyle, Chester Rogers and Eric Ebron each drew four targets in the first half, sharing the team lead before scrubs took over. Doyle got all of his chances from Andrew Luck, while Ebron saw two targets apiece from Luck and Jacoby Brissett. It increasingly seems likely that Ebron gets most of his playing time in two-TE formations, rather than posing any threat to Doyle's every-down role. The 28-year-old averaged 5.3 catches, 7.1 targets and 60.6 offensive snaps per game last season, ranking top five among tight ends in each category.
More News
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Logs one catch in exhibition opener•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Gets competition for targets•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Touchdown catch in regular-season finale•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Ten targets in Saturday's loss•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Paces team in catches, yards•
-
Colts' Jack Doyle: Catches touchdown on limited workload•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...