Coach Frank Reich suggested Doyle (hip) may be nearing a return to practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports. "You can tell Jack is ready and wanting to go," Reich said Wednesday.

Doyle hasn't practiced since Week 2 and was held out of the Colts' first session of the week Wednesday, making him a long shot to play Sunday against the Bills. Reich's comments hint that a Week 8 appearance isn't out of the question, though it might be wise for the Colts to hold off on bringing Doyle back until after their Week 9 bye. Eric Ebron has been one of the top fantasy tight ends during the four games Doyle has missed thus far, averaging a 5.8-62-1 receiving line on 10.8 targets in those contests.