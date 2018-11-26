Colts' Jack Doyle: May miss rest of season
Doyle is expected to land on injured reserve after suffering an undisclosed injury during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
Doyle logged a season-low 38 snaps (55 percent) against Miami, hauling in each of his four targets for 16 yards and a touchdown. It's unclear if this is related to the hip injury that caused him to miss five consecutive games Weeks 3-7. Whatever the case, Eric Ebron should now have volume consistency to go with the enormous touchdown upside he's already displayed. Coach Frank Reich is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon/evening.
