Colts' Jack Doyle: May need hip surgery
Doyle, who underwent season-ending surgery in November to address a lacerated kidney admitted Sunday that he could require another procedure during the offseason to address a hip/lower-back injury, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Doyle first developed the hip issue in Week 2 and missed five straight weeks before returning to game action Week 8 in Oakland. He would go on to play four consecutive contests before being shut down for good when he required the emergency surgery for his kidney. While Doyle noted that none of his health issues are considered career-threatening, he's still continuing to recover from the November surgery and could get his hip fixed while he's on the mend. For what it's worth, Doyle said he expects to be ready to go for OTAs in April, but that's far from a certain thing at this juncture.
