Doyle failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 41-26 loss to the Titans.

The 30-year-old received the start but saw less playing time than Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton, the latter of which caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Doyle has only one reception for six yards in three games since catching two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown during Week 8. The playing time from all three tight ends makes any of them difficult to trust, but Doyle appears to be the low man on the totem pole in the passing game.