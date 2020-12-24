Doyle was added to the Colts' Week 16 report Thursday after a quadriceps injury prevented him from practicing.

Doyle has previously appeared on reports this season with a concussion along with neck, ankle and knee injuries, but the quad issue is a new concern for the tight end. Given that he wasn't listed on Wednesday's report at all, Doyle likely picked up the injury in practice rather than during last week's win over the Texans. Doyle will now likely need to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday to have a good chance at playing Sunday against the Steelers.