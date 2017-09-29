Doyle (foot) no longer appears on the Colts' Week 4 injury report after practicing fully Friday.

Doyle had been limited earlier in the week, but he'll take aim Sunday night at the Seahawks after returning to a full practice session Friday. Through three games, Doyle -- who was on the field for all 66 of the Colts' snaps on offense in Week 3 -- has caught 12 of his 16 targets for 136 yards, but he's still looking for his first TD.