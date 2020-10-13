Doyle did not have a reception on two targets in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

Doyle started at tight end and went out for passes on 18 of the offenses 37 pass plays, but again wasn't a factor in the offense. He has just one reception and four targets in his last three games. Trey Burton had six targets and looks to have moved ahead of Doyle in prominence in the passing game. Mo Alie-Cox also remains a factor at TE as well (one target, but was hurt during the game). Even if Alie-Cox is sidelined, Doyle has gone from a prominent role in the passing offense last season to an afterthought.