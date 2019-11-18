Play

Doyle didn't have a reception or target in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Doyle was bothered by a shoulder issue during practice last week, but still played on 42 of the offense's 66 snaps. He went out for a pass on 16 snaps, so his lack of receptions wasn't due to any health issues. He should be be back in the mix for receptions Thursday at Houston.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories