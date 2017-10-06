Colts' Jack Doyle: Not practicing Friday
Doyle (concussion) was not on the field for Friday's practice, according to Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis.
Doyle was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like he may not get in any work Friday. The Colts will provide an update on both Doyle's practice participation and his Week 5 status following Friday's practice, but it's looking like he could miss his first game due to injury since joining the NFL in 2013.
