Doyle (ankle/knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Doyle's injury kept him out of last week's win over the Vikings, but coach Frank Reich praised the tight end's progress in his recovery and said Doyle could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Jets. While it's still possible Doyle makes it back for Week 3, he'll likely need to show he's ready to go on the practice field first. Mo Alie-Cox had a breakout game with over 100 yards filling in for Doyle against Minnesota, which could lead the Colts to play it safe with Doyle until he's fully healthy.