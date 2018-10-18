Doyle (hip) wasn't spotted on the field for Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The Colts haven't officially ruled Doyle out for a fifth straight game Sunday against the Bills, but that merely looks like a formality at this point. On a more positive note, coach Frank Reich suggested Wednesday that Doyle was nearing a return to practice, but it's unclear if that will come to pass by the end of the week. Doyle will have a more legitimate shot at playing Week 8 against the Raiders, though the Colts may opt to take a more prudent approach with the tight end with their bye coming a week later.

