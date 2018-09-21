Colts' Jack Doyle: Not sighted at practice Friday
Doyle (hip) wasn't seen at practice Friday morning, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Doyle didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so him missing Friday's practice would be major cause for concern. Eric Ebron would be set for an increased workload if Doyle is out or limited against the Eagles.The 28-year-old should receive an official injury designation later Friday.
