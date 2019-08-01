Colts' Jack Doyle: Oblique issue
Doyle is contending with a minor oblique injury, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Doyle continues to move past the hip and kidney issues he dealt with last season, but his latest injury is not viewed as a major concern and he should be back in action before long. Once healthy, Doyle will continue to compete for tight end looks with Eric Ebron.
