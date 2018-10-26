Colts' Jack Doyle: On track to return Sunday
Doyle, who has missed five games due to a hip injury, is on track to play Sunday against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
We'll have to see if Doyle ends up listed as questionable for Sunday's game, or heads into the weekend without an injury designation. His anticipated return would no doubt bolster the Colts' passing attack, but represents a hit to the fantasy upside of fellow tight end Eric Ebron.
