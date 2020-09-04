Doyle (neck) could be in line for increased early-season targets with Trey Burton (calf) expected to miss at least a few games, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Doyle handled 74.1 percent of Indianapolis' offensive snaps last season while sharing snaps with Eric Ebron, and he now looks set to kick off the 2020 campaign as the team's unquestioned No. 1 tight end. Mo Alie-Cox could also see increased reps while Burton remains sidelined, but he's yet to log 10 catches in a single season and shouldn't be a notable threat to Doyle's targets. Sept. 13's season-opener against Jacksonville is a more than favorable matchup, putting Doyle in good position for fantasy relevance if he can shake his current neck injury.