Doyle brought in seven of eight targets for 47 yards in Thursday's 25-13 loss to the Broncos.

Doyle led the Colts in receptions, yardage and targets on the night, as he continues to serve as a security blanket for second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The fifth-year tight end now has a pair of seven-catch outings in the last four games, and although he's seen the occasional downturn, he continues to build on a breakout year that includes career highs in receptions (71) and receiving yards (611). He'll look to continue building on those numbers versus the Ravens in Week 16.