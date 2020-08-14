Doyle should have more receiving opportunities this season, Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Doyle played 74.1 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps last season, catching 43 of 72 targets for 448 yards and four touchdowns. He won't necessarily see a huge jump in targets, but he should be a regular presence on the field, and a QB switch from Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers could help the 30-year-old bump up his catch rate from last year's career-low 59.7 percent. There's an opportunity for Doyle to get more snaps in obvious passing situations if offseason acquisition Trey Burton can't prove himself as a suitable replacement for Eric Ebron (Steelers).