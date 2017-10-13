Colts' Jack Doyle: Practices fully
Doyle (concussion/neck) practiced fully Friday.
Doyle is thus on track to return to action Monday against the Titans, in the absence any any setbacks in advance of that contest. Doyle's numbers through four games -- 17 catches (on 23 targets) for 163 yards -- aren't anything special, but his fantasy upside could brighten soon enough, with the return of franchise QB Andrew Luck looming in the coming weeks.
