Doyle (ankle/knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Doyle returned to practice as a full participant Friday, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up versus New York, but a final word on his availability may not come until Indianapolis' inactive list is revealed around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Doyle stands to start at tight end if he manages to retake the field, but Mo Alie-Cox did break out as a legitimate weapon last week with over 100 yards, a performance which could earn him more work in the passing game.