Doyle caught all three of his targets for 17 yards during Week 17's 28-14 win over the Jaguars.

Doyle had 23 catches (33 targets) for 251 yards and three touchdowns in 14 regular-season games this year. Those mark his lowest receiving totals since 2015, with exception given to the 2018 season in which injuries limited him to just six appearances. The Colts have a potential out from the 30-year-old's contract this offseason, as cutting him would only result in $1.5 million of dead cap. Doyle would carry a $5.85 million cap hit if he does return for Indianapolis in 2021, a price tag which the team may be hesitant to dole out given the inconsistent quality of his play in 2020.