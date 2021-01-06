Doyle caught all three of his targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 28-14 win over the Jaguars.

Doyle finished the regular season with 23 catches (33 targets) for 251 yards and three touchdowns across 14 appearances. The receptions, yardage and touchdowns were his fewest since 2015, excluding the 2018 campaign, when he suited up just six times due to injuries. The Colts have a potential out from the 30-year-old's contract this offseason, as cutting him would only result in a $1.5 million dead-cap hit. Doyle would carry a $5.85 million cap hit if he does return for Indianapolis in 2021, but the team will want to see what he's able to do during its postseason run before making a decision.