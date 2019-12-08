Doyle caught two of six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay.

Fresh off signing a three-year extension, Doyle delivered a dud against a Buccaneers defense that has been quite generous to tight ends this season. Doyle has three touchdowns in his last five games, but he's only topped 50 yards twice this season, making him tough to trust against the Saints in Week 15.