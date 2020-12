Doyle caught four of six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

Doyle led the Colts' tight end group with 38 of 69 snaps on offense. He registered season highs in receiving yards and receptions. However, those achievements clearly point to the down year that Doyle has endured, as he's posted a 20-234-3 line through 13 games.