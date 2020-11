Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Doyle is still in the concussion protocol, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Doyle sat out last Thursday's win over the Titans while in the five-step concussion protocol, and he'll need to achieve full medical clearance prior to retaking the field. If he's unable to get the green light in time for Sunday's game against the Packers, Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox would once again be in line to split Indianapolis' top tight end reps.