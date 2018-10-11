Doyle (hip) was missing from practice again Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

With coach Frank Reich having labeled Doyle (hip) as week-to-week during Wednesday's media session, the tight is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets. If that's the case, Eric Ebron should be in line for a big workload once again in Week 6, assuming he's able to tough things out through listed shin, quad, ankle and knee issues.

More News
Our Latest Stories