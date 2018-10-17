Colts' Jack Doyle: Remains sidelined
Doyle (hip) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Doyle has been viewed as week-to-week of late and his absence from practice Wednesday suggests that remains the case in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills. Assuming Doyle is out this weekend, Eric Ebron would once again be in line to head the Colts' tight end corps, with Erik Swoope and Mo Alie-Cox on hand to work in complementary roles.
