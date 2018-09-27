Colts' Jack Doyle: Remains sidelined
Doyle (hip) didn't practice again Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
With Doyle considered "week-to-week," he's trending toward being officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Eric Ebron (shoulder/knee) returned to practice Thursday, which bodes well for his Week 4 status.
