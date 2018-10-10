Doyle (hip) is viewed as "week-to-week" by coach Frank Reich, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

While Doyle hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, he is trending toward sitting out the contest. If that's what happens, fellow tight end Eric Ebron figures to be busy once again in Week 6, especially with the availability of top wideout T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) looking pretty iffy at this stage.

