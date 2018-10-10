Colts' Jack Doyle: Remains week-to-week
Doyle (hip) is viewed as "week-to-week" by coach Frank Reich, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
While Doyle hasn't yet been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, he is trending toward sitting out the contest. If that's what happens, fellow tight end Eric Ebron figures to be busy once again in Week 6, especially with the availability of top wideout T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) looking pretty iffy at this stage.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...