Doyle (hip) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.

Doyle previously hadn't practiced in any capacity since Week 2 when he first injured his hip. Given the length of his absence, it will be hard to have confidence in his status for Sunday's game at Oakland unless he logs a full session by the end of the week. Coach Frank Reich didn't exactly sound confident Wednesday morning, merely noting that he thinks Doyle has a shot to return.

