Doyle (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
A few missed practices shouldn't really matter for a 30-year-old veteran who is locked in as a starter. New Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has a track record of heavily targeting his tight ends, but it isn't entirely clear that will carry over to Indianapolis, where there's a three-headed monster in the backfield and a pair of promising young wide receivers behind T.Y. Hilton. On the other hand, a three-down role in an efficient offense could give Doyle fantasy utility even if he's not a priority in the passing game. It is possible, though far from guaranteed, that the Colts replace Doyle with Trey Burton in obvious passing situations. A Week 1 matchup with the Jaguars should provide fertile ground for Rivers and Co.