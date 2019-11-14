Play

Doyle (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

Doyle sat out Wednesday's practice, so his return to a limited session Thursday has him trending toward being available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. We'll revisit the tight end's status Friday to see if he is listed as questionable for the contest or heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories