Doyle (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Doyle missed all three of Indy's practices last week with knee and ankle issues before being ruled for Week 2's win over the Vikings. Now listed with just a knee injury, his return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, offers hope that Doyle can suit up Sunday against the Jets. If, however, he's limited or out this weekend, Mo Alie-Cox -- who caught five passes for 111 yards against Minnesota -- would once again see added snaps in Week 3.