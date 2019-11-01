Colts' Jack Doyle: Role on offense could grow
Doyle could see an enhanced role in the Colts' passing game Sunday against the Steelers with T.Y. Hilton (calf) ruled out for the contest and at risk of missing multiple weeks, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Doyle paced the Colts with 61 receiving yards in the Week 8 win over Denver, but his fantasy upside has generally been capped throughout the season while he's split work at tight end with Eric Ebron. There could be room for both tight ends to see the field more frequently together beginning in Week 9, as the athletic Ebron's ability to slot out wide could help the Colts compensate for a receiver room otherwise lacking in high-impact talent beyond Hilton. Along with the likes of Ebron and Doyle, Wells predicts that Zach Pascal will step in as the new WR1 sans Hilton, while the Marlon Mack-led running game may also take on more prominence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Fallout: Gordon joins Seahawks
Ben Gretch breaks down the Seahawks claiming Josh Gordon, including what it means for Gordon,...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...