Doyle could see an enhanced role in the Colts' passing game Sunday against the Steelers with T.Y. Hilton (calf) ruled out for the contest and at risk of missing multiple weeks, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Doyle paced the Colts with 61 receiving yards in the Week 8 win over Denver, but his fantasy upside has generally been capped throughout the season while he's split work at tight end with Eric Ebron. There could be room for both tight ends to see the field more frequently together beginning in Week 9, as the athletic Ebron's ability to slot out wide could help the Colts compensate for a receiver room otherwise lacking in high-impact talent beyond Hilton. Along with the likes of Ebron and Doyle, Wells predicts that Zach Pascal will step in as the new WR1 sans Hilton, while the Marlon Mack-led running game may also take on more prominence.