Doyle (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Doyle's absence sets the stage for Eric Ebron (shoulder/knee) to remain heavily involved in the Colts' passing attack this weekend. In Week 3's 20-16 loss the Eagles, Ebron was targeted a team-high 11 times, en route to hauling in five catches for 33 yards.