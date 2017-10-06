Colts' Jack Doyle: Ruled out this week
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano relayed Friday that Doyle (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Per Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star, Doyle was thought to be fine Wednesday but by Thursday, the tight end's neck was stiff. As a result, the team will elect to "err on the side of caution" and hold Doyle out, according to Pagano. With Doyle sidelined, the Colts' options at the position Sunday are Brandon Williams, Darrell Daniels and Henry Krieger-Coble, none of whom represent high-percentage fantasy darts in Week 5.
