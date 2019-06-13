Colts' Jack Doyle: Running routes full speed
Doyle (hip) ran routes Thursday at full speed, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Doyle had surgery to repair a lacerated kidney in November and then had a procedure on his hip during the offseason. He wasn't able to practice with teammates this spring, but Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the tight end could receive medical clearance to practice by mid-June. Even if the optimistic timeline doesn't come to fruition, Doyle appears on track to participate at the outset of training camp. He'll battle for snaps with fellow tight end Eric Ebron (groin), who returned to individual drills earlier this week after having an offseason surgery of his own. The Colts will use some two-TE formations to keep both players on the field, but they'll need to make a difficult choice when they go three-wide. Doyle is a better blocker and drops fewer passes, while Ebron's advantage in speed makes him vastly superior as a vertical receiving threat.
