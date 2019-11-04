Colts' Jack Doyle: Salvages performance with touchdown
Doyle tallied three receptions on four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Steelers.
Heading into Week 9, there was optimism that Doyle would see an increased role in the Colts' offense with T.Y. Hilton sidelined. However, that didn't come to fruition as he received only four targets -- fewer than his marks in both Week 7 and 8. His performance was salvaged only by an 11-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and he has now surpassed five targets in a game only once this season. Even in the absence of Hilton, that doesn't appear likely to change.
